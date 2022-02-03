3 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

FDA spokesman said on Thursday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of three housing schemes "Saroya City and Fatima Garden-III of Chak 225/R-B and Saeed Garden of Chak 22/R-B" and found them illegal.

Therefore, the estate officer along with enforcement team sealed premises of these illegal colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officer also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes until these are legalized by fulfilling all requirements.