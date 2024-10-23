3 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of Faisalabad.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said here on Wednesday that Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa checked status of various housing colonies and found that three illegal colonies were established on Sargodha Road including Ahmad Town of Chak No.

51-JB, Misaq City and Azafi Abadi of Chak No.61-JB.

Therefore, the enforcement team sealed premises of these illegal housing colonies besides demolishing their boundary walls, roads and other structure with the help of heavy machinery.

The general public was also requested to avoid from purchasing plots in the illegal housing colonies until and unless their developers got the same approved by the authority, he added.