The district administration sealed three illegal fuel stations in Makhdoom Rasheed area, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration sealed three illegal fuel stations in Makhdoom Rasheed area, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Fatima Khan led the crackdown on illegal fuel stations and oil agencies.

The police also registered cases against owners, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Nadeem and Ghulam Murtaza, of the fuel stations.