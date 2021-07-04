UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Sunday sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

An FDA spokesman said that an enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked status of Afzal Villas at Narwala Road and two Izafi Abadis (additional localities) in Chak No 2-JB and found them illegal.

The FDA team sealed premises of these housing schemes and demolished their structures.

Developers of these schemes were also warned to get their colonies legalised, otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

