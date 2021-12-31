UrduPoint.com

3 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Published December 31, 2021

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies here on Friday

According to official sources, the enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the legal status of the housing societies and sealed offices of three illegal colonies.

They included Ideal Town near Chak No 120-JB, Sargodha Road, Gulshan-e-Bilal and additional locality near Chak No 5-JB.

The team demolished illegal construction in the aforementioned colonies.

