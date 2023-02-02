3 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three more unapproved housing schemes, here on Thursday.

A spokesperson said that the enforcement team sealed Sir Buland City, Pacific City and Mesaq City housing schemes near Chak No 58-JB and Chak No 61-JB.

The offices sealed the housing colonies offices and demolished illegal constructions. The team also stopped construction on a commercial plot No ISR-X-79 in Madina Town.