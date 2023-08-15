3 illegal housing colonies sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of the city.

Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry in a statement said here on Tuesday that FDA enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found three colonies illegal as their owners developed them without completing formalities and getting prior permission from the competent authority.

Hence, the enforcement team sealed premises and sales offices of these illegal colonies and demolished structures. Among them included Grand City in Chak 3-JB, Housing Phase-II in Chak 4-JB and Ideal Block in Chak 7-JB Sargodha Road.

The FDA also appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing any plot in the illegal housing colonies and they would remain deprived of utility services until and unless these schemes were not got legalized by their developers, he added.