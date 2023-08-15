Open Menu

3 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 08:53 PM

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of the city.

Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry in a statement said here on Tuesday that FDA enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found three colonies illegal as their owners developed them without completing formalities and getting prior permission from the competent authority.

Hence, the enforcement team sealed premises and sales offices of these illegal colonies and demolished structures. Among them included Grand City in Chak 3-JB, Housing Phase-II in Chak 4-JB and Ideal Block in Chak 7-JB Sargodha Road.

The FDA also appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing any plot in the illegal housing colonies and they would remain deprived of utility services until and unless these schemes were not got legalized by their developers, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sargodha From Housing

Recent Stories

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits Nation ..

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits National Textile University (NTU)

5 minutes ago
 Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

5 minutes ago
 APHC holds protest in front of Indian High Commiss ..

APHC holds protest in front of Indian High Commission

5 minutes ago
 Youth being provided equal opportunities of qualit ..

Youth being provided equal opportunities of quality education, sports.: commissi ..

5 minutes ago
 BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

36 minutes ago
 Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in ed ..

Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in educational institutions

36 minutes ago
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Careta ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-H ..

36 minutes ago
 ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences ..

ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences at PADRM

36 minutes ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews stat ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews state land management system

40 minutes ago
 E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports ..

E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports complex e-library

40 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

40 minutes ago
 District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan