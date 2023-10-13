Open Menu

3 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing societies on Narwala Road, here on Friday.

The enforcement teams sealed offices and demolished boundary walls, and other structures in Al-Fateh Town Motorway Village and additional locality near Chak No 52-JB, Mullanpur.

The team also served warning notices on owners for fulfilling all legal requirements.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Motorway Road All Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

7 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

7 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Se ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Security Industry Regulatory Age ..

1 hour ago
 UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits se ..

UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits services

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalation, protection of civilians in ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities ..

Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collabora ..

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collaborate to promote children’s inv ..

3 hours ago
 HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan