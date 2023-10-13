3 illegal housing colonies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing societies on Narwala Road, here on Friday.

The enforcement teams sealed offices and demolished boundary walls, and other structures in Al-Fateh Town Motorway Village and additional locality near Chak No 52-JB, Mullanpur.

The team also served warning notices on owners for fulfilling all legal requirements.