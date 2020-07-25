UrduPoint.com
3 Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:44 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies at Sammundri Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies at Sammundri Road.

FDA spokesman said on Saturday the sealed illegal housing schemes include: Naimat Town, Inaam Villas and Wahid Town at Sammundri Road near Chak No.

225-RB.

An FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed the illegal colonies and demolished their structures and sale offices.

The FDA Estate Officer warned the developers to gettheir schemes approved and then start sale of plots,otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

