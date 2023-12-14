Open Menu

3 Illegal Housing Societies Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

3 illegal housing societies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing societies and demolished their constructions and boundary walls.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that a vigorous campaign had been launched against illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad.

During this drive, an FDA team, under supervision of Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed Grand City Housing Scheme of Chak No. 59-JB, Grand View City and Edan Orchard of Chak No. 121-JB.

The team urged people to avoid purchasing plots in illegal colonies until and unless those colonies were approved by the FDA, he added.

