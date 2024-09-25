Open Menu

3 Illegal LPG Shops Sealed In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM

3 illegal LPG shops sealed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Aabdin Memon, the Assistant Commissioner City, Babr Saleh Rahpoto visited Laloo Lahari area near Phuleli and sealed a LPG shop on violation of SOPs.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad has also sealed two LPG shops in Latifabad Unit no 5 which were running illegally.

