3 Illegal LPG Shops Sealed In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Aabdin Memon, the Assistant Commissioner City, Babr Saleh Rahpoto visited Laloo Lahari area near Phuleli and sealed a LPG shop on violation of SOPs.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad has also sealed two LPG shops in Latifabad Unit no 5 which were running illegally.
