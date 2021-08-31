UrduPoint.com

3 Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:50 PM

3 illegal petrol pumps sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Civil Defence Officer Zafar Bhatti, along with his team, checked various petrol pumps and sealed three illegal pumps and five gas agencies during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

The team got registered cases against the owners.

The team warned that illegal petrol pumps and gas agencies should stop their businesses immediately, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

