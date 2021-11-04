UrduPoint.com

3 Important Decisions Taken To Fix Gas Sector's Issues: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said three important decisions had been taken in last three months to fix the gas sector's issues

In a tweet, the minister said that ban had been imposed on new domestic schemes till weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) pricing.

Third Party access to pipelines granted for upcoming LNG terminals, he said.

He said fast paced agreements with Russia over north-south pipeline.

