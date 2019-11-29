UrduPoint.com
3 In 10 (28%) Pakistanis Say That They Are Always Late With Their Work

Fri 29th November 2019

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 28% Pakistanis admit that they are always late with their work

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th November, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 28% Pakistanis admit that they are always late with their work.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: ‘I am always late with my work’?” In response, 28% said that they agree with the statement, 67% said they disagree and only 5% said they did not know or did not wish to respond.

