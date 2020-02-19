3 in 5 (59%) Pakistanis feel that children should choose an occupation of their own choice instead of their parents’ choice

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 59% Pakistanis feel that children should choose an occupation of their own choice instead of their parents’ choice

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, what occupation should children choose, one that their parents prefer or one that they themselves prefer?” In response, 38% claimed the children should choose what their parents prefer while 59% say their occupation should be one that they themselves prefer.

Only 3% say they do not know/did not respond.