3 in 5 (60%) respondents of a global survey opine that gender equality has been achieved at work. A greater proportion of Pakistanis (70%) express similar views

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 60% respondents over the world say that gender equality at work has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country.

This is a series of polls being released in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on the 8th of March every year.



A sample of 29,274 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “Would you say gender equality has been definitely/to some extent/not really/not at all achieved in your country at work?” 60% of respondents in participating countries say that gender equality at work has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country, while 35% say that it has not really, or not at all been achieved.

5% did not know or did not respond. Globally, the net index for gender equality at work is 25%.