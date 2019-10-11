3 in 5 Pakistanis (58%) say that divorce rates have increased in recent times in Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 58% of Pakistanis believe that divorce rates in Pakistan have increased

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 58% of Pakistanis believe that divorce rates in Pakistan have increased.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people think that divorce rates have increased in Pakistan nowadays, while others say that there has been a decline in divorce rates.

Some others opine that divorce rates have not changed. Please tell us whether the divorce rate in Pakistan has increased, decreased or remained the same?” In response, 58% said they have increased, 11% said they have decreased, 23% said they have remained the same, and 8% did not know/ did not respond.