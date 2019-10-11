UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 In 5 Pakistanis (58%) Say That Divorce Rates Have Increased In Recent Times In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:09 PM

3 in 5 Pakistanis (58%) say that divorce rates have increased in recent times in Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 58% of Pakistanis believe that divorce rates in Pakistan have increased

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 58% of Pakistanis believe that divorce rates in Pakistan have increased.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people think that divorce rates have increased in Pakistan nowadays, while others say that there has been a decline in divorce rates.

Some others opine that divorce rates have not changed. Please tell us whether the divorce rate in Pakistan has increased, decreased or remained the same?” In response, 58% said they have increased, 11% said they have decreased, 23% said they have remained the same, and 8% did not know/ did not respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Divorce Same Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post offers 35000 internships to youth

46 minutes ago

South Africa's ex-leader Zuma to face corruption c ..

46 minutes ago

T20 Cricket Cup to start in Lahore from Sunday

46 minutes ago

Indian govt staging another election drama in IOK: ..

46 minutes ago

Egypt's Security Forces Kill Suicide Attacker Plan ..

46 minutes ago

China rejects stance of India on Kashmir: Special ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.