UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Including 2 Brothers Die In Road Accidents Due To Immense Fog

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:11 PM

3 including 2 brothers die in road accidents due to immense fog

3 people including 2 brothers died in traffic accident in different cities of Punjab due to smog

Arifwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) 3 people including 2 brothers died in traffic accident in different cities of Punjab due to smog.Flow of traffic has been affected by severe fog on roads.Motorway police have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary driving.Immense fog has engulfed different cities of Punjab.

As severity of coldness increased in plane areas of Pujnab, fog prevailed early morning at 8 am.A Bus has hit motorcycle in Arafwala on Paktapan road leaving two brothers going to school dead on spot.In Zafarwal tractor collided with motorcycle due to severe fog resulting into death of one woman while two children and driver sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Punjab Motorway Driver Road Died Traffic Women

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go down in Dec

2 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Hearings of Appeal Against Asset Free ..

3 minutes ago

Damage From Cyberattacks Against Banks in Russia D ..

10 minutes ago

PTI wants early legislation in Army laws

23 minutes ago

Bastrykin Visits Syria for Talks With Security Bur ..

3 minutes ago

Metal Group imports reduced by 20.90 per cent in f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.