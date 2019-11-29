3 including 2 brothers die in road accidents due to immense fog

3 people including 2 brothers died in traffic accident in different cities of Punjab due to smog

Arifwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) 3 people including 2 brothers died in traffic accident in different cities of Punjab due to smog.Flow of traffic has been affected by severe fog on roads.Motorway police have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary driving.Immense fog has engulfed different cities of Punjab.

As severity of coldness increased in plane areas of Pujnab, fog prevailed early morning at 8 am.A Bus has hit motorcycle in Arafwala on Paktapan road leaving two brothers going to school dead on spot.In Zafarwal tractor collided with motorcycle due to severe fog resulting into death of one woman while two children and driver sustained injuries.