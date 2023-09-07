Open Menu

3 Including Two Women Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 04:31 PM

3 including two women killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :At least three people including two women were killed in a collision between a loader rickshaw and a motorcycle here at Sahiwal Jhang Road in the jurisdiction of City Police station, on Thursday.

Police said Khizer Hayat, a resident of Jahania Shah, was heading to his native village on a motorcycle from Sargodha, along with Naheed Bibi (45) and Zubaida Bibi (48) when all of a sudden a loader rickshaw hit them. All three died on-the-spot before getting any treatment. They belonged to the same family.

Police reached the spot, and shifted the bodies to hospital for legal formalities.

