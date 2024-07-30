3 Including Woman Arrested In Woman Murder
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Capital City Police arrested three persons including two men and a woman were arrested for alleged murder of woman on Tuesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Capital City Police arrested three persons including two men and a woman were arrested for alleged murder of woman on Tuesday.
The arrested accused include husband, sister-in-law and her husband.
A young married woman Mst (S) wife of Ayub, resident of Palosai was murdered and police after reaching on the spot shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. On the complaint of Noor Badshah, brother of the victim registered an FIR against the accused.
SP Cantonment Waqas Rafiq while taking notice of the murder an investigation team comprising ASP Town Nazish Shehzadi, SHO Tehkal Noor Mohammad Khan and investigative officers.
Tehkal Police traced out the involved accused within a few hours and conducted roads along with lady police and arrested them.
The accused include Kamran son of Sher Mohammad, a brother-in-law, Mst (S) wife of Sajid and her husband Sajid son o Amin.
The arrested accused in initial investigations have confessed to the murder of the victim (S) wife of Ayub, on the whims of her husband Ayub over domestic matters.
Further investigations from the accused were in progress while the accused involved woman has been shifted to Women Police Station.
