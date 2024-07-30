Open Menu

3 Including Woman Arrested In Woman Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM

3 including woman arrested in woman murder

Capital City Police arrested three persons including two men and a woman were arrested for alleged murder of woman on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Capital City Police arrested three persons including two men and a woman were arrested for alleged murder of woman on Tuesday.

The arrested accused include husband, sister-in-law and her husband.

A young married woman Mst (S) wife of Ayub, resident of Palosai was murdered and police after reaching on the spot shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. On the complaint of Noor Badshah, brother of the victim registered an FIR against the accused.

SP Cantonment Waqas Rafiq while taking notice of the murder an investigation team comprising ASP Town Nazish Shehzadi, SHO Tehkal Noor Mohammad Khan and investigative officers.

Tehkal Police traced out the involved accused within a few hours and conducted roads along with lady police and arrested them.

The accused include Kamran son of Sher Mohammad, a brother-in-law, Mst (S) wife of Sajid and her husband Sajid son o Amin.

The arrested accused in initial investigations have confessed to the murder of the victim (S) wife of Ayub, on the whims of her husband Ayub over domestic matters.

Further investigations from the accused were in progress while the accused involved woman has been shifted to Women Police Station.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Married Wife Young Progress Women FIR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan