3 industrial units sealed for causing pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed three industrial units and slapped heavy penalties for polluting air in the provincial capital.

The special teams took action against the polluters under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, while carrying out an inspective drive here on Monday.

The DC sealed Ayyaz Steels, Gulzar Steels and Hussain Attari Mills at Daroghawala area besides arresting the owner of Ayyaz Steels for causing polluting.

He said that monitoring officers and patwaris had been directed to check 132 industrial units under anti-smog campaign, adding that strict action were being taken against smoke-emitting industries and vehicles in the city.

He said that the local administration was further improving its system to check and control smog.

Farmers have been informed about ban on burning crop residue in the fields and strict action would be taken against violators.