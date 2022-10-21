UrduPoint.com

3 Industrial Units Sealed For Emitting Excessive Smoke

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has sealed three industrial units and slapped heavy penalties on them for polluting air in the provincial capital.

The special teams took action against the polluters under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while carrying out inspections, here on Friday.

The DC sealed Eastern Steels at Bhagatpura Stop, West Shoes recycling unit at Krol Ghati and Fazal Steels at Mehmood Booti for emitting excessive smoke and polluting air. He said that around 164 industrial units had been sealed and 62 vehicle had been impounded so far in the city.

More than Rs 20 million fine had also been imposed on the polluters, he said.

He said that monitoring officers and patwaris had been directed to check industrial units under anti-smog campaign, adding that strict action was being taken against smoke-emitting industries and vehicles in the city. He said that the local administration was further improving its system to check and control smog.

Farmers have been informed about ban on burning crop residue in the fields and strict action would be taken against violators.

