3 Injure In Stampede

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 08:20 PM

3 injure in stampede

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Three people were injured in a stampede during a police action to disperse crowd within the limit of Bandkorai Police Station on Sunday.

According to sources, the feud erupted between the residents of Kech village and Bandkoari sub town on diverting flood water to prevent their crops and localities.

The people hailing from the villages of Sardarey Wala, Ththa Balochan, and some other localities, agitated against the attempts as they feared the water would destroy their standing crops and infrastructure.

The local police reached the spot to quell the situation as well as to prevent any clash. The area which had been surrounded by the charged peasants soon witnessed a stampede-like situation when the police opted to disperse the furious mob with aerial firing and teargas shells.

The action was followed by a stampede leaving three people with multiple injuries.

Till the filing of this report, elders of the area were mediating between the locals and police officials. While the senior officials of the department had also been taken on board to this effect.

It is worth mentioning that certain parts of Dera, Tank and some parts of the region close to the perennial water courses coming out of the Suleman Range caused devastating flash and flood during the ongoing wet-spell.

The residents blamed that because of ill-solution of hill torrent flood water violently hit the eastern suburbs of both the districts.

The devastation of the recent flood, according to residents of the region, has surpassed the damages of the previous decades.

