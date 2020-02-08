3 injured as car overturns on M-5 Motorway

Three people were injured as their car overturned on the M-5 Motorway near Liaquatpur's Muhammad Pur Saturday morning.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Three people were injured as their car overturned on the M-5 Motorway near Liaquatpur's Muhammad Pur Saturday morning.

According to a private news channel, the accident took place due to over speeding.

Sources said the car was being driven at high speed and the driver lost control leading to the accident.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, he added.