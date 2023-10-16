3 injured as car turned turtle on motorway

Three persons received critical injuries as their car turned turtle on the Hakla- DI Khan motorway near Kharappa interchange in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Monday, rescue sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Three persons received critical injuries as their car turned turtle on the Hakla- DI Khan motorway near Kharappa interchange in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Monday, rescue sources said.

According to sources, the car turned turtle as the driver lost control as one of the tyres burst due to some technical reasons resultantly three persons on board the car identified as 28 years old Aman Ullah, 37 years old Naveed Altaf and 30 years Kamran Ahmed received multiple injuries.

The injured were taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Pindigheb from where they were shifted to different hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Moreover, one of the car crash victims in which a car rammed into a roadside ditch on the motorway and caught fire near Dhoke Haleem in the limits of the same Police station succumbed to burn injuries in a hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The victim identified as Qari Nooor Abdullah was a renowned religious scholar of the area. According to Police sources, the other two victim conditions are also in danger.