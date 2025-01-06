Open Menu

3 Injured As Fog Causes Motorbike Accident In Shakargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Three including two brothers were critically injured on Monday when a car collided with their motorbike and hit a tree due to dense fog in Paghala Morr, Shakargarh.

According to rescue sources, a car collision with a motorbike, followed by a crash into a tree, left three individuals, including two siblings, with serious injuries on Monday, with dense fog cited as the cause, private news channel reported.

Rescue sources stated that the accident occurred due to dense fog, severely reducing visibility on the road. The car, traveling at a high speed was unable to stop in time, resulting in the collision.

The three injured individuals, including two brothers were rushed to district hospital for immediate medical

attention.

Their condition is reported to be stable but further treatment is required to assess the full extent of their injuries.

