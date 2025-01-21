3 Injured As Passenger Van Overturned In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:17 PM
Three people got injured when a passenger van overturned on Chashma road on Tuesday evening
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Three people got injured when a passenger van overturned on Chashma road on Tuesday evening.
According to a rescue 1122 spokesman, the incident took place near 'Awan-Nullah' on Chashma road, when a speeding passenger van overturned.
As a result, three people namely Abdul Rauf (65), Abdul Ghafoor (70) and Ghulam Sarwar (60), all residents of Balochistan got injured.
Soon after receiving information, the rescue team reached the site and shifted the injured to hospital after providing them first medical aid.
Recent Stories
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..
IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- So ..
3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees
Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary
Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction
Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates Police Training Schoo ..3 minutes ago
-
IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework4 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police training, facilities4 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- South Sudan nations cl ..4 minutes ago
-
3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns4 minutes ago
-
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees10 minutes ago
-
Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor10 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police training, facilities10 minutes ago
-
ACP hosts commemorative event on 100th anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali2 minutes ago
-
4th annual parents' day to be held on Jan 233 minutes ago
-
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organizes seminar on humanitarian journalism at ..3 minutes ago