3 Injured As Passenger Van Overturned In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:17 PM

3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan

Three people got injured when a passenger van overturned on Chashma road on Tuesday evening

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Three people got injured when a passenger van overturned on Chashma road on Tuesday evening.

According to a rescue 1122 spokesman, the incident took place near 'Awan-Nullah' on Chashma road, when a speeding passenger van overturned.

As a result, three people namely Abdul Rauf (65), Abdul Ghafoor (70) and Ghulam Sarwar (60), all residents of Balochistan got injured.

Soon after receiving information, the rescue team reached the site and shifted the injured to hospital after providing them first medical aid.

