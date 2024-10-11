Open Menu

3 Injured By Rivals' Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

3 injured by rivals' firing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Three people got bullet injuries by their rivals' firing near Shahpur court on Friday.

According to information shared by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Mazhar Shah, Muhammad Ajmal, Malik Azam Khan and Talib Hussain Shah came to the Shahpur court for a case hearing when their opponents equipped with arms opened indiscriminate firing at them.

As a result, all three suffered multiple injuries.

Upon receiving the information of the incident,the rescue 1122 team and concerned police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter hospital Shahpur for treatment.

Police started an investigation.

