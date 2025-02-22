3 Injured Critically As Car Turns Turtle In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) At least three people were critically injured when a car overturned near Defence Mor in Karachi in the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to reckless driving and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, private news channel reported.
The sources added that the injured individuals were in a critical condition and were undergoing treatment.
The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the accident.
