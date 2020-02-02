3 injured dacoits arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police have arrested three injured 'dacoits' after an encounter in Chak Jhumra police station area.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that SHO Chak Jhumra Inspector Abdul Majeed Gujjar was on routine patrol duty when he saw some robbers looting people near bypass Chak No 189-RB.

Seeing the police, the dacoits hid themselves in nearby crops and started firing at the police team. The police returned the fire and in exchange of fire three outlaws received bullet injuries.

The police after arresting shifted them to Allied Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Shan son of Bashir Ahmad of Humanyun Town, Nasir son of Yaseen of Chak No 129-RB Junubi Sargodha and Nawaz son of Bashir Ahmad of Chak No 163-RB.

The police recovered three pistols, one motorcycle, mobile phones and other items from the dacoits.