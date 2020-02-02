UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Injured Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

3 injured dacoits arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police have arrested three injured 'dacoits' after an encounter in Chak Jhumra police station area.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that SHO Chak Jhumra Inspector Abdul Majeed Gujjar was on routine patrol duty when he saw some robbers looting people near bypass Chak No 189-RB.

Seeing the police, the dacoits hid themselves in nearby crops and started firing at the police team. The police returned the fire and in exchange of fire three outlaws received bullet injuries.

The police after arresting shifted them to Allied Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Shan son of Bashir Ahmad of Humanyun Town, Nasir son of Yaseen of Chak No 129-RB Junubi Sargodha and Nawaz son of Bashir Ahmad of Chak No 163-RB.

The police recovered three pistols, one motorcycle, mobile phones and other items from the dacoits.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Mobile Sargodha Nasir Sunday From

Recent Stories

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

45 seconds ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

47 seconds ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

16 minutes ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

16 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

46 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.