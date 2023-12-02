3 injured due to kitchen fire

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Three persons of a family received severe burn injuries due to kitchen fire in the area of Saddar police station, here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Kalsoom Bibi (22) resident of Chak No.269-RB Yasir Town Sammundri Road was preparing food on a gas stove in her house at night and forgot to switch off the gas valve.

Next early morning she struck a matchstick to light the fire, the kitchen caught fire within no time due to gas leakage.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused severe burn injuries to Kalsoom Bibi (22), her spouse Akhtar Javaid (26) and son Abdul Hai (6 months).

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control .

The rescue team also shifted the injured to burn unit of Allied Hospital as their bodies had received burn injuries over 30 percent of their bodies, spokesman added.