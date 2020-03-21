UrduPoint.com
3 Injured In Building Collapse

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:31 PM

3 injured in building collapse

Three persons sustained multiple injuries in a building

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons sustained multiple injuries in a building collapse incident at Jaranwala Road.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a dilapidated redundant building in Gulberg Valley Jaranwala Road collapsed.

As a result, three persons including Mujahid (32), son of Allah Ditta, Ghulam Mustafa (30), son of Khan Muhammad, and Asad Ali (22), son of Afzal ,were buried under the debris.

Receiving information, a rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from under the debris. They were shifted to an area hospital for treatment and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

