3 injured in building collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons were injured in a building collapse incident in Khurrianwala police area.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that an old building in Chak No.75-RB Lokey main bazaar Khurrianwala-Lahore Road caved in due to rain. As a result threepersons house-- Maliha Yaqoob, Hina Didar and Dilshadul Haq received injuries. Rescue1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital.