3 Injured In Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 09:31 PM

3 injured in cylinder blast

Three women received serious injuries in a cylinder blast incident in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Three women received serious injuries in a cylinder blast incident in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a family was busy in preparing tea in Chak 56-GB Jassuana when the LPG cylinder blew up all of sudden.

As a result, Razia Bibi (60), her daughter Saba (25) and granddaughter Mira (6 months) received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition.

