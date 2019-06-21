3 injured in cylinder explosion in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident in a shop situated at Outfall Road, here on Friday.

Police said that Bakhat Zameen of Lohari Gate Lahore (40), Muhammad Tariq (45) and Amous Tariq of Sheikhupura were present in the shop when the cylinder was exploded due to gas leakage.

As a result, they received severe burn injuries.

On getting information, volunteers rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. They shifted the injured persons to Mayo Hospital, Lahore.