UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Injured In Cylinder Explosion In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:15 PM

3 injured in cylinder explosion in Lahore

Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident in a shop situated at Outfall Road, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Three persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident in a shop situated at Outfall Road, here on Friday.

Police said that Bakhat Zameen of Lohari Gate Lahore (40), Muhammad Tariq (45) and Amous Tariq of Sheikhupura were present in the shop when the cylinder was exploded due to gas leakage.

As a result, they received severe burn injuries.

On getting information, volunteers rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. They shifted the injured persons to Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Road Sheikhupura Gas

Recent Stories

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

5 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

3 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

5 minutes ago

China Urges Iran, US to Show Reason, Restraint Aft ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About US-Financed Biological Labs ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG Production Returns to Norm ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.