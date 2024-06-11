Open Menu

3 Injured In Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

3 injured in fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Three persons sustained multiple injuries in a fire in the area of Madina Town police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a fire erupted in a house situated at Susan Road in Khiyaban Colony No.2 due to short-circuit and falling off 11-KV wires.

The fire engulfed three houses and caused burnt injuries to three persons including Muhammad Nadeem (42), Muhammad Sharif (66) and Ali Raza (32).

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. They shifted the injured to Allied Hospital-I after providing them with first aid.

The fire burnt valuables and electronics in the houses while police are investigating, he added.

