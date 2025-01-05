Open Menu

3 Injured In Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

3 injured in fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Three people of a family including a woman sustained multiple burn injuries due to gas leakage in a house in Madina Town police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in a house due to gas leakage when the inmates struck a match to light a stove in the kitchen.

As a result, the fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused burn injuries to three people including Naseem Ahmad (41), Azam (44) and Tahira (45). Receiving information, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. The rescue team also shifted the victims to hospital after providing them first aid, he added.

