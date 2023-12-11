3 injured in firing incident

Three people got injured in cross-firing between two groups over a plot dispute in the limits of Model Town police station here on Monday

BUREWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Three people got injured in cross-firing between two groups over a plot dispute in the limits of Model Town police station here on Monday.

Police sources said that two armed groups exchanged cross-firing in an attempt to grab a plot which resulted in injuring three people named near the fruit and vegetables market.

They informed that the firing was much more intense adding that after being altered the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ hospital.

