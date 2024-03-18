3 Injured In Gas Fire Blast Cum Roof Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Three persons, including an aged lady and a minor girl, were injured during gas fire blast cum roof collapse incident in the area of Samanabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that gas leaked in a house situated at Naveed Town Korian Bridge Sammundri Road which caught fire and a blast occurred.
As a result, roof of four houses collapsed and caused injuries to three people including Razia Bibi (70), Khalid Sultan (70) and Eman Naveed (7 years).
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital after providing them first aid. It also brought the fire under control after hectic efforts, he added.
