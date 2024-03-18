Open Menu

3 Injured In Gas Fire Blast Cum Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

3 injured in gas fire blast cum roof collapse

Three persons, including an aged lady and a minor girl, were injured during gas fire blast cum roof collapse incident in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Three persons, including an aged lady and a minor girl, were injured during gas fire blast cum roof collapse incident in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that gas leaked in a house situated at Naveed Town Korian Bridge Sammundri Road which caught fire and a blast occurred.

As a result, roof of four houses collapsed and caused injuries to three people including Razia Bibi (70), Khalid Sultan (70) and Eman Naveed (7 years).

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital after providing them first aid. It also brought the fire under control after hectic efforts, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Station Road Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budg ..

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget

5 minutes ago
 Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching ..

Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rule ..

5 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further r ..

Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers continues

Crackdown against profiteers continues

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police ..

Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi

21 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

22 minutes ago
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax coll ..

SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards

25 minutes ago
 Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricul ..

Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with ..

25 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries order ..

Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered

25 minutes ago
 SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation ca ..

SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case

4 minutes ago
 SC serves notices to respondents in petition again ..

SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity ..

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan