UrduPoint.com

3 Injured In Hand Grenade Blast

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

3 injured in hand grenade blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :At least three persons were injured in a hand grenade blast near Samungli Road area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victims were standing near the Samungli Road when unknown men riding a motorbike hurled a hand grenade which went off.

As a result, they received injuries on the spot.

The injured were shifted to civil hospital for medical aid where two of the injured were identified as Izatullah and Amjad.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Road SITE

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

1 hour ago
 50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on cu ..

Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on customs services during EXPO2020 ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Moveme ..

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Movement engages global experts to d ..

2 hours ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

1 hour ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.