3 injured in hand grenade blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :At least three persons were injured in a hand grenade blast near Samungli Road area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victims were standing near the Samungli Road when unknown men riding a motorbike hurled a hand grenade which went off.

As a result, they received injuries on the spot.

The injured were shifted to civil hospital for medical aid where two of the injured were identified as Izatullah and Amjad.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.