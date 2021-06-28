3 injured in Hayatabad blast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :At least three persons were injured in a blast at the main gate of a factory at the industrial estate, Karkhano Hayatabad on early Monday.

Police said that explosive material was kept in an iron pipe near City Poly Tech Pvt Ltd factory.

The injured were included a gate-keeper Ameer Nawaz and two other employees of the same factory.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.