3 injured in house fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Valuables in a house were reduced to ashes while three persons sustained burn injuries due to a fire in the area of Dijkot police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that gas leaked from a cylinder in a house at Dijkot in Ali Town.

When an inmate lit the stove, the kitchen caught fire. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials of the house present on the spot.

In the incident, three people including Ismat Ullah (50), Ghulam Dastgir (30) and Faiza Imran (28) received burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital due to their critical condition, he added.