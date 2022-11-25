3 injured in house fire sparked by gas leakage

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A fire erupted at a house in Phase-4 of Hayatabad area of Peshawar due to the possible leakage of gas on Friday, as a result, a man, his wife, and a child suffered burn injuries, as reported by a private media channel.

Rescue officials, with the help of residents, took the affected family members out of the burning house and rushed them to the nearby hospital.

According to rescue officials, the fire was reported late, but a fire brigade vehicle reached the spot as soon as the information was received. However, the residents managed to control the fire on their own.