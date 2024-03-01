3 Injured In Jubilant Firing, 2 Held After CPO Notice
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Three people including two minor children sustained multiple injuries due to jubilant firing while the police arrested two accused after the City Police Officer (CPO) took notice
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Three people including two minor children sustained multiple injuries due to jubilant firing while the police arrested two accused after the City Police Officer (CPO) took notice.
A police spokesman said here on Friday that Muhammad Iqbal of Jameel Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, 5-year-old Ibrahim of Tariq Town, Kokianwala, and 6-year-old Fatima of Najaf Colony received bullet injuries as some people resorted to firing into the air during different functions and ceremonies.
The City Police Officer (CPO) took notice and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Lyallpur Town to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.
Hence, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted raids and arrested two accused. They were sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress.
Meanwhile, CPO Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia also visited Allied Hospital and inquired about the health of injured people. He also assured them for justice by putting the accused to task, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody
SU announces second semester exams from March 13
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers t ..
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation
Minor boy killed while catching stray kite
China strongly condemns Israeli atrocities in Palestine
Medicinal drug discovery imperative for health security: experts
Rs 428.6mln spent on police welfare
SAPM inaugurates protectorate of emigrants office in capital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody4 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP7 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers to help people in rai ..7 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan4 minutes ago
-
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'4 minutes ago
-
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation4 minutes ago
-
Minor boy killed while catching stray kite4 minutes ago
-
Rs 428.6mln spent on police welfare2 minutes ago
-
SAPM inaugurates protectorate of emigrants office in capital2 minutes ago
-
Senate by-elections on six vacant seats on March 14: ECP2 minutes ago
-
KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance24 minutes ago
-
IBA-SU to host first TEDx conference on March 513 minutes ago