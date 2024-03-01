3 injured in jubilant firing, 2 held after CPO notice

Three people including two minor children sustained multiple injuries due to jubilant firing while the police arrested two accused after the City Police Officer (CPO) took notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Three people including two minor children sustained multiple injuries due to jubilant firing while the police arrested two accused after the City Police Officer (CPO) took notice.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that Muhammad Iqbal of Jameel Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, 5-year-old Ibrahim of Tariq Town, Kokianwala, and 6-year-old Fatima of Najaf Colony received bullet injuries as some people resorted to firing into the air during different functions and ceremonies.

The City Police Officer (CPO) took notice and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Lyallpur Town to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

Hence, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted raids and arrested two accused. They were sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, CPO Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia also visited Allied Hospital and inquired about the health of injured people. He also assured them for justice by putting the accused to task, spokesman added.