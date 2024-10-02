3 Injured In Land Dispute Violent In Fatehjang
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 10:31 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A man and his son were taken into custody by police on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and injuring two brothers and their niece over a long-standing land dispute in Dhreek, within the Fatehjang police Station jurisdiction.
According to the complaint filed by Bacha Khan, his brother Fazal and son Zakira opened fire with a Kalashnikov and pistol after being confronted for illegally entering his field.
The victims were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fatehjang, for treatment.
According to police sources, police swiftly responded, arresting the accused and sending them to jail.
In separate operations, Fatehjang Police also arrested five individuals for gambling, seizing betting money and equipment. In another case, police detained three persons, Adeel, Danish, and Ubaid, for violating noise pollution regulations during a wedding ceremony.
APP/nsi/378
