3 injured in Mastung road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least three people were injured in road mishap near khada- Kocha area of Mastung district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to Mastung from Quetta on a motorbike when their bike slipped on National Highway near Amanullah Kariz due to over speeding.

As a result, they received injuries on the spot.

The injured were shifted to Ismail Baloch Welfare Society Rescue Center where they were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital for further treatment processes after provision of first aid.

The victims' identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.