3 Injured In Peshawar Ring Road Cylinder Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Atleast three people suffered serious burn injuries when a powerful gas cylinder exploded in workshop near Ring Road Dir colony Peshawar city on Monday.
Rescue 1122 officials said the blast took place inside a workshop at Dir colony Peshawar, in which three people sustained burn injuries, a private news channel reported.
The injured were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.