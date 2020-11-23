3 injured in Peshawar Ring Road cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Atleast three people suffered serious burn injuries when a powerful gas cylinder exploded in workshop near Ring Road Dir colony Peshawar city on Monday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the blast took place inside a workshop at Dir colony Peshawar, in which three people sustained burn injuries, a private news channel reported.

The injured were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.