UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Injured In Peshawar Ring Road Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:01 PM

3 injured in Peshawar Ring Road cylinder blast

Atleast three people suffered serious burn injuries when a powerful gas cylinder exploded in workshop near Ring Road Dir colony Peshawar city on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Atleast three people suffered serious burn injuries when a powerful gas cylinder exploded in workshop near Ring Road Dir colony Peshawar city on Monday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the blast took place inside a workshop at Dir colony Peshawar, in which three people sustained burn injuries, a private news channel reported.

The injured were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Road Reading Dir Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Israeli PM Netanyahu secretly visits Saudi Arabia, ..

18 minutes ago

Mexico to Hold Digital Cultural Week in Russia Fro ..

9 minutes ago

Mexico, Russia Plan to Convene in Person for Trade ..

9 minutes ago

AstraZeneca/Oxford say Covid vaccine shows 70% eff ..

9 minutes ago

NHA striving for up-gradation, expansion of feder ..

26 minutes ago

Mexico Hopes to Increase Trade With Russia, Boost ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.