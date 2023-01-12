3 injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Three brothers among two minors were injured in a road accident when a passenger bus collided with a motorbike at college chowk of tehsil Alipur here on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Resultantly, eight years old Tasleemullah, Kaleemullah, 10, and Alamdar, 18, fell from the bike and got injured.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.