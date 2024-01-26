3 injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) At least three people, including a woman, sustained injuries after a head-on collision between two bikes near

Minchinabad, a city in Bahawalnagar District, Friday morning.

According to details, rescue 1122 said that an overspeeding bike coming from the opposite side knocked down another motorcycle carrying two people, a private news channel reported.

The injured person was rescued by officials, who shifted them to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the accident was overspeeding, rescue officials informed.