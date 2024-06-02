Open Menu

3 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 11:30 PM

3 injured in road accident

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Three people, including a father and two children, were injured after falling from a motorcycle near Qureshi Mor on Sunday.

According to sources of rescue 1122, the injured were shifted to a hospital for medical assistance.

The bike fell on the road, as a result of which 27-year-old Saifur Rahman and his two children, 13-year-old Anis and 7-year-old Asim, were seriously injured.

All the injured were given first aid on the spot and transferred to the trauma center, and the valuable belongings of the injured were handed over to their families.

